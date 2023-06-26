HamberMenu
Tomato turns costly as prices soar to ₹80 a kg in Coimbatore

June 26, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
At present, a box contaning 25 kg is being sold at ₹2,000 in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: File photo

Tomato prices in the wholesale market have shot up to ₹80 a kg in city on Monday.  The price of a 25 kg box costs ₹2,000 and the arrivals are mostly from Karnataka and Krishnagiri. 

“Coimbatore used to consume 5,000-10,000 boxes a day. On Monday, just a little more than 1,000 boxes arrived in the market.. There is shortage in arrival of tomatoes,” said M. Rajendran, president of the Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Traders’ Association. These are all hybrid variety of tomatoes. The local variety is mainly from Udumalpet. 

An official of the Uzhavar Sandhai said that in the last week the arrival of tomatoes dropped almost 70%. Rain had damaged tomato crops in Karnataka. So wastage is also 5% - 10 % higher. The prices may escalate further, the official said. 

A tomato farmer at Kinathukadavu said they have started planting saplings now and harvests will start in Coimbatore district in three or four months. 

