Tomato prices expected to remain high in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE Tomato prices at the wholesale market in Coimbatore on Sunday was ₹1,400 for a 25 kg crate. It was almost ₹1,600 a crate a couple of days ago and is expected to remain at this level for the next few weeks.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants Association, said the market is receiving tomatoes from Hosur, Krishnagiri and Kolar mainly. It used to receive 20 truck loads a day earlier. The volume has reduced in the recent days. The damage is also high. “Wastage will be high in tomatoes during rainy season. Almost 10 % goes waste now as against 5 % during the non-rainy season,” he said.

This has led to high prices in the retail market. The tomatoes reach the wholesale markets in Coimbatore within 24 hours of picking. However, it will remain with the retailers for one or two days and the wastage increases. Hence, the retail prices are high, he added.

The high prices have not benefitted the local farmers.

Amirtharaj, a farmer in Kinathukadavu area, said though Kinathukadavu is a major tomato producing centre, there is hardly any crop in that area now. “Farmers in and around Kinathukadavu will sow next only during Aadi month as rains have started,” he said. Further, when prices dropped a month ago, several farmers had destroyed the crops, he said.

A tomato trader at Nachipalayam, another major tomato centre, added that there is no arrival from that area. “Usually, arrivals during May is from Udumalpet region. But, there is hardly any supply from Udumalpet this year because unseasonal rains have damaged crops. Even in pockets where tomato is cultivated in the district this month, the supply is limited. Arrivals are mainly from Karnataka,” he said.

Farmers in Coimbatore district will next harvest only in August and the prices are expected to remain high till supply improves, he said.

Mr. Rajendran said high prices are not benefitting local farmers and the government should look at ways that will help farmers realise better returns during off seasons too.