Tomato prices drop in Coimbatore

November 19, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tomato prices have dropped steeply in Coimbatore, hitting farmers hard.

According to a tomato trader at Nachipalayam, which is one of the major markets for tomato, the arrivals are high now and farmers get ₹50 to ₹100 for a 13 kg box if the quality is good. “There are several varieties and grades of tomatoes. The low quality ones are sold by farmers for ₹3 to ₹4 a kg. There are also very small tomatoes that will not get any price. Farmers are dumping these on the roadsides,” the traders said.

A tomato farmer at Kinathukadavu said the prices are very low now. Harvest usually starts in October and goes on till February. The farmers are getting low prices at the wholesale markets because of huge arrivals.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Traders Association, said the market used to get 1,000 boxes a day. However, now it is getting nearly 3,000 boxes. Arrivals are not only from different parts of Tamil Nadu but Karnataka too. This has brought down the prices.

Deputy Director of Agri Marketing and Agri Business K. Sundaravadivelu said even at Uzhavar Sandhais, tomatoes are sold for just ₹12 a kg. The prices are expected to remain low for the next 10 days. But, the prices may move up if rain in the coming days damage crops in any of the growing areas. Tomato prices had fallen steeply in June-July this year and again now. The area under tomato and production are said to have gone up this season, he said.

