Tomato prices drop in Coimbatore market

September 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Wholesale price of tomato dropped to ₹5 to ₹10 a kg in Coimbatore on Thursday, September 7.

The prices had peaked to more than ₹100 a kg a few weeks ago.

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association, said the arrivals were at about 5,000 boxes a day. During the peak season, the arrivals touched almost 10,000 boxes. Though the arrivals were relatively less, the prices had dropped. In Coimbatore district, growers brought the produce to different markets in the district, including Madukkarai, Udumalpet, Nachipalayam markets. If they were unable to sell on the same day, the produce would get damaged and would go waste. The farmers would be able to sell for 50% less rates the next day. This affected the farmers.

“Every year, when the local arrival of tomatoes start, growers bring from different villages and only high quality produce gets buyers and price. The rest goes waste. The government should push for value addition of tomato so that farmers are not affected,” he said.

The price of small onion was ₹25 to ₹45 a kg and big onion was ₹25 a kg for high quality produce. Prices of most vegetables had dropped, he said.

In Kinathukadavu, tomato grower Amirtharaj said, “We are just planting seedlings and the prices have fallen. Many farmers are reducing area or not planting tomato. We have taken up this issue of prices dropping during the season every year with the officials and Ministers concerned.”

