Tomato prices drop in Coimbatore district

Tomato prices started declining in Coimbatore district as arrivals increased.

According to officials, the seven uzhavar sandhais in the district got nearly 18,800 kg tomatoes on Friday, as against the 15,300 kg on Thursday. The prices at the market was ₹68 a kg on Friday, as against ₹85 a kg on Thursday.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, who inspected tomato sales at uzhavar sandhai on Friday, instructed the officials to ensure that only maximum two kg of tomato is sold to each consumer at the uzhavar sandhais. He also urged consumers to purchase from the uzhavar sandhais.

The officials pointed out that the retail prices were ruling over ₹100 a kg in the open market though wholesale prices have started declining. The prices will fall in the coming days as arrivals are increasing.

The farmers at the wholesale markets have been asked not to sell to other States and bring more to the uzhavar sandhais.

Wholesale traders said though farmers in the district have suffered crop loss due to rain, tomato arrivals from other States - mainly Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh - have increased. The wholesale prices crossed ₹100 a kg last week and are almost 50 % less now. “If there were five vehicles that were bringing tomatoes to Coimbatore a day last week, it is 10 now,” said a trader.

The government should now look at supporting and encouraging tomato farmers in the district, he added.