Tomato prices continue to increase in Coimbatore

June 30, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wholesale price of tomatoes went up by ₹ 200 for a 25 kg box in Coimbatore on Friday.

The wholesale traders here said the price of a 25 kg box was ₹ 2,200 and the arrivals had dropped too. The reason could be closure of markets on Thursday for Bakrid. But, the arrivals had reduced and price increased, which would lead to higher price in the retail market. There would be clarity on the price trend on Monday, they added.

The retail price ranged from ₹ 90 to ₹ 100 a kg on Friday and traders expected it to go up in the coming days.

Suresh, a trader at Anna market here, said a 25 kg box would effectively have only 22 to 23 kg. By Friday evening, the wholesale prices had gone up to ₹ 2,500 a box. This would only lead to higher retail prices, he said.

Meanwhile, the State government started selling tomatoes at the farm fresh outlets here from June 27. In four days (June 27-30), it procured 1,474 kg and sold 1,271 kg at 10 farm fresh outlets in the district. An official in the Department of Co-operation said the societies bought from farmers directly or at uzhavar sandhais in their area and sold at the outlets. Though they were selling tomatoes earlier too, the price was fixed at ₹ 60 a kg now.