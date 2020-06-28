Tomato price shoots up to ₹40 per kg

Following drop in the arrival of tomato to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, the wholesale price of the vegetable has increased to ₹ 40 a kg.

Traders said that tomato arrives from Talavadi and Andhra Pradesh to the market everyday and on an average 4,500 boxes, each weighing 15 kg, had arrived in the past three months. The wholesale price of finer quality tomatoes was less than ₹ 20 a kg in the past months while the second quality was sold less than ₹ 10 a kg. They said that rain in Talavadi for three weeks and transportation issues led to drop in arrival of tomatoes to the market.

Traders said that continuous rain had damaged the crops while lockdown issues also add to the increase in price of tomato. Since marriages were not conducted and many hotels and eateries were closed, the demand dropped in the past three months. “Many farmers had moved to alternative crops after tomatoes were sold for even ₹ 1 a kg”, they added. They said that the rainy season will further lead to increase in the price of tomatoes in the coming days.