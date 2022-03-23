Tomato farmers in Coimbatore urged to go in for value addition

To avoid the prevailing low market rates and to augment their income

With tomato prices crashing across Coimbatore district and farmers suffering losses, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business here is urging farmers to go in for value addition.

Farmers should look at processing tomatoes to make products such as tomato puree, sauces and jams. They should join the nearest Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO), said its Deputy Director K. Sundaravadivelu.

The government has provided a tomato puree making machine, which is currently with the Velliyangiri Farmer Producer Company. “In order to increase the average income of tomato farmers and help them avoid the low market rates, the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business has allotted the tomato puree vending machine to Velliyangiri Uzhavan Farmer Producer Company at Pooluvapatti. Farmers can use it to convert tomatoes into value added products. This will help them avoid the prevailing low market rates and augment their income considerably,” he said.

Further, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has various value addition machinery, including solar dryer equipment, to make tomato chips. Farmers can approach the Post Harvest Technology Department of the University for support, he added.

D. Premkumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Velliyangiri FPO, said the mobile unit has machines to separate tomato seeds and skin, process the puree, make sauce or jam, and bottle the products. It takes about an hour to process 30 kg tomatoes. The machine can be used to demonstrate to the farmers how tomatoes can be processed. One of the members of the FPO plans to take the machine on rent and use it, he said.

According to Mr. Sundaravadivelu, tomatoes are grown on nearly 2,000 hectares in Coimbatore district and the current standing crop is on 350 hectares. The average yield of tomato in Coimbatore is 15 tonnes to 20 tonnes an acre. Tomato growing areas include Pooluvampatti in Thondamuthur, Madukkarai and Kinathukadavu and the major market for tomato in Coimbatore is at Nachipalayam from where it is supplied regularly to Kerala.