Toll plaza employees demand wage hike

KRISHNAGIRI

06 November 2020 23:58 IST

The Tamil Nadu Toll Plaza Employees Association, affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress, staged a sit-in protest demanding wage hike and related demands here near the toll plaza on Friday. The toll plaza employees alleging job insecurity, demanded regularisation of work and the accompanying wages and bonus.

They called for wage settlement that was pending with the Central Labour Department. The employees also called for settlement of talks on regularisation of jobs of the workers currently under the contractual employment.

Calling for wage settlement, the protesters also demanded a bonus of 75-day wages for 2019-20. They slammed the compulsory retrenchment of workers and demanded job security.

The protesters demanded an end to contractual employment through manpower suppliers. According to them, workers should be recruited directly by the National Highways Authority of India or Reliance that operates the toll plaza and not through contractors.