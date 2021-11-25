Toll in cylinder blast increases to six

The toll in the cylinder blast in Salem increased to six on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Gopi (53). Gopi suffered 90% burns in the incident and he was one of the first to be pulled out of debris and was admitted to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

It was at Gopi’s house that the gas cylinder blast occurred.

Earlier, fireman Padmanabhan (49), his wife Devi (39), Karthik Ram (18), Gopi’s relatives Ellammal (90) and Rajalakshmi (80) died in the blast.

Solatium distributed

District Collector S. Karmegham along with public representatives offered solatium to families of deceased and persons who were injured in the cylinder blast near Karungalpatti.

The Collector, DMK MLA R. Rajendran, MP S.R. Parthibhan and other senior officials visited the injured at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Thursday. As announced by the State government, the district administration presented cheques of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased. They also presented cheques of ₹50,000 to 13 persons who suffered injuries in the incident.