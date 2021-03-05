Toll free number to lodge complaints

The public can lodge complaints related to cash distribution and other election related violations at the toll free number or the control room functioning at the Collectorate.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in a release said the control room functioned round the clock and the public can lodge complaints at 0424-225901, 225782, 225183 and 2256524 and also at the toll free number 1800425024 and 1950. Also, cVIGIL application could be downloaded and complaints lodged, he added.

Surveillance teams

Mr. Kathiravan said flying surveillance teams and static surveillance teams were formed for all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district and the public can lodge complaints with the team members also.