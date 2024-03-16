GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toll free number for forest fire alerts

March 16, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has released a toll-free number 1800 425 4586 for the public to alert the authorities to forest fires in their respective areas here.

Earlier, Collector K. Shanthi had convened a consultative meeting with the Forest Department on joint efforts to prevent and contain forest fires in the dry and arid forest division of Dharmapuri. Dharmapuri forest division with Noolahalli - Reddyhalli, Parigam reserve forests; Palacodde forest division with Sokkampatty, Kesarkuzhi reserve forests; Pennagaram forest division with Padanavadi, Pevanur reserve forests; Hogenakkal forest division with Hogenakkal reserve forest; Harur forest division with Pallipatty North, Thompakkal extended reserve forests; Theerthamalai forest division with Vepampatty North reserve forests; Morappur forest division with Harur, Kavaramalai, Poyyapatty reserve forests; Kottampatty forest division with Sitling, Kottapatty, Ammapalayam reserve forests and the adjacent villages would be focus areas for preventing forest fires and their containment. 

Further, persons in possession of illegal, unlicensed country-made rifles have been called upon to voluntarily come forward and handover their weapons to avoid any adverse action against them. Persons found to be in possession of such weapons by the forest department or the police will be booked and arrested, the administration has warned. 

The public may alert the forest department on its toll-free number 1800 425 4586; or alternatively alert their respective Village Administrative Officer or the Fire Services on 101, of forest fires.

