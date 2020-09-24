Toll crosses 400 in Coimbatore with 6 more deaths

COIMBATORE BUREAU

24 September 2020 22:39 IST

Coimbatore district crossed the 400 mark in terms of the number of people who died of COVID-19, with six deaths reported by the Health Department on Thursday. The toll now is 402.

While 642 persons tested positive for the disease, 613 people returned home from various treatment centres after recovering from the disease on Thursday. As many as 4,655 persons were undergoing treatment for the disease in Coimbatore district as of Thursday.

The Health Department on Thursday said that nine more COVID-19 patients from Tiruppur district died at different treatment centres. With these, the toll in the district increased to 110.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruppur, K. Jegadeesh Kumar said that the district had a positivity rate of 5% and a death rate of 1.4% as of Wednesday.

Dr. Kumar said that the public in Tiruppur district must exercise more caution and follow the COVID-19 precautionary measures as the cases are rising in the nearby districts of Coimbatore and Erode.

The district reported 118 positive cases on Thursday and 169 persons got discharged from treatment centres after recovering from the disease.

Erode reported 138 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 6,029. While 123 persons were discharged on Thursday, 1,129 persons are under treatment. One person died, raising the toll in the district to 78.

Seven persons died in Salem. They were aged between 50 and 80. Salem district reported 311 fresh positive cases. Health officials said 300 of these were indigenous, including 168 in Salem Corporation limits. Eleven patients returned from Vellore, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Kalakuruchi, Chennai and Dharmapuri.

Namakkal reported 132 cases, including 23 who returned from Chennai, Erode, Salem, Madurai, Coimbatore, Karur and Dindigul.

In the Nilgiris, 97 new cases were reported on Thursday, taking the district’s tally so far to 3,364. Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts reported 86 and 129 positive cases repectively on Thursday.