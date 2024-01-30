GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TOLIC meeting held at Salem Railway Division

January 30, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The 55th Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) meeting was conducted in the office of the Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on Monday.

The DRM Pankaj Kumar Sinha presided over the meeting, which was attended by the heads of various central government offices, public sector undertakings, and officials and staff of nationalised banks in Salem. The performance of various central government offices, PSUs, and nationalized banks with regard to the implementation of official language was discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, various competitions, such as essay competitions, quiz competitions, noting and drafting competitions, etc., were held on the occasion of Hindi Fortnight. The winners were given awards by the DRM.

