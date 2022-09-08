Toilet meant for children will be renovated soon: Coimbatore Corporation

After a picture of a municipal public toilet in Amman Kulam in the city with seats for two persons sparked a row, the Coimbatore Corporation said it was meant for children and will be upgraded soon.

The toilet had neither a partition between the two facilities nor a door, making it unusable for people, several residents said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap stated the municipal toilet was built in 1995 with facilities for children too and was renovated in 2010. The toilet had not been in use for many years now and would be converted into an adults’ facility soon, he added.

The kids' toilets did not have doors as they must use them under adult supervision for safety reasons, the Corporation said in a statement. "A decision has already been made to convert the toilets meant for children into adult urinals," Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila said. Work on converting the toilet was underway and would be completed soon, she said.