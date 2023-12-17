December 17, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A child aged 13 months died after she accidentally fell into the water collection sump on the premises of her residence near Gomangalam in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The police said Rishivanthika, daughter of A. Dhandeeswaran (27) and D. Devaki (23) from Peekalpatty near Gomangalam, died after she fell into a 10 feet deep sump in the absence of her mother for a few minutes.

The police said that the couple were residing in a rented house at Peekalpatty. Devaki and her daughter were alone at the house after Dhandeeswaran went to Sulthanpet for work on Saturday morning.

The accident took place around 4.30 p.m. when Devaki was fetching water from the sump. The woman opened the lid of the sump and went to the kitchen to take a pot to fetch water. She had left the child on the ground away from the sump as she went inside the house.

However, according to the police, the child moved towards the sump and fell into it before she returned.

A neighbour woman saw the child falling into the sump and alerted Devaki. With the help of neighbours, the child was taken out from the sump after draining some water. However, the doctors declared the child brought dead when neighbours rushed her to the Government Hospital, Udumalpet.