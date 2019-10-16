Todas seek action against Vlogger for entering their sacred temple

The Todas of the Nilgiris have urged the district police to initiate action against one Youtube Vlogger, who tried to film inside the indigenous community’s sacred temple.

In their complaint, the Tamil Nadu Malaivaal Makkal Sangam, said the Vlogger, Praveen Mohan, was brought to Muthanad Mund near Thalaikundah, where the Todas’ most sacred temple, known as the Moonpo Temple is located.

Mohan was brought to the hamlet or ‘mund’ by a tourist operator.

In a video uploaded to the video sharing website, Youtube, titled ‘Secret Temple of Toda Tribe What is Inside [sic],’ Mohan can be seen trying to enter the Moonpo temple, before making claims about the Todas’ deities.

The Todas accused him of “insulting” their culture and said that Mohan made disparaging remarks about the role of women in Toda society and also about the community’s marital structure.

The Todas have called upon the police to register a case against Praveen Mohan for making false claims and insulting the community.

Trespassing

A toda tribal leader also said that it was forbidden for non-Toda members to enter the sacred grounds of the temple in Muthanad Mund and said that tourist operators who bring visitors to the Toda hamlets, should be prosecuted for trespassing.

“Tourists should remember that prior written permission is necessary to visit a Toda hamlet or a temple,” said the Toda community elder, calling on visitors to respect the sanctity of Toda villages, the temples and the indigenous culture.