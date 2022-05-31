Toda houses fusing modern and traditional building techniques inaugurated in Udhagamandalam

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari visited the 9thmile Reserve Forest in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. Justice N. Sathish Kumar (left), Judge, Madras High Court, Justice V. Bhavani Subbaroyan (right), Supriya Sahu (second right), Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Department, Syed Muzammil Abbas (second left), PCCF (head of forest force) and J. Ravindran (third right), Additional Advocate General, Madras High Court, are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Three Toda houses, fusing both traditional and modern building techniques, were inaugurated in the Wenlock Downs near Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Dr. Tarun Chhabra, an expert on Toda culture and founder of the Edhkwehlynawd Botanical Refuge (EBR) Trust, who procured funding for the three houses from the ONGC and other private parties, said the three houses would maintain the trademark aesthetic of barrel-vaulted houses of the Todas.

The structures also used some of the traditional materials of the community in constructing houses such as dried Cymbopogon grasses, known to the Todas as ‘ kab’ as well as sedges like Fimbristylis which the local community calls ‘tehrsoy’.

“We are looking at making future constructions using more natural materials. The houses have three spacious rooms and all the facilities,” said Mr. Chhabra.

Architects have come up with concepts for future houses which will incorporate the Todas’ indigenous knowledge, with modern techniques to make the construction more durable. Neelam Manjunath, an architect from Bengaluru, who uses natural materials to plan and design her projects, said the team hoped to build houses for the community using multiple layers of natural fibers like grasses and bamboo as well as soil mixed with concrete and plaster. Ms. Manjunath stated that the “improved prototypes” could last more than 40 years with minimal maintenance.

The houses can also provide thermal insulation, lessening the need for internal heating and cooling.

On Tuesday, one of the three houses was inaugurated by Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Munishwar Singh Bhandari. He lamented the disappearance of grasslands from the Nilgiris. He said one of the ways to protect the Nilgiris’ fragile ecosystem and also to protect the culture of its people was through such initiatives.

Also present were Justice N. Sathish Kumar from the Madras High court, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Climate Change and Forests), Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Syed Muzammil Abbas, Field Director of MTR, D.Venkatesh, District Forest Officers (Nilgiris and Gudalur divisions), Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram and Kommu Omkaram, and members of the indigenous Toda community.