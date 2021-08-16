Tiruppur

16 August 2021 23:20 IST

The Palladam police seized over 11 tonnes of banned tobacco products during raids near Palladam here on Monday and arrested four persons.

Police sources said a police team conducted the raids at godowns in Karadivavi and Semmipalayam based on a tip-off. The total tobacco products seized were around 11.166 tonnes.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the tobacco products were brought in bulk from outside the State and were transported in vehicles along with maize and bran, according to the sources.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the tobacco products, the team also seized ₹ 6.73 lakh and five vehicles that were allegedly used to transport the contraband. The police arrested four drivers - Michael Rex (32), Sivakumar (32), John Sahu (28) and Ramesh (32), sources said. . Efforts to arrest two more accused are on.