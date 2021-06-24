Coimbatore

Tobacco products seized in Salem

The Salem City police seized over 150 sacks of gutka goods and cash ₹33.05 lakh during raids conducted at various places here on Wednesday.

According to police, based on a tip-off they intercepted a two-wheeler at Shevapet Bazaar area and found one Bharat Singh smuggling banned goods such as gutkha, hans and other contraband goods from Bengaluru through a person Madhan from Ernapuram and a driver Subramani from Poochampatti and sold it at their stores in Shevapet.

Police raided the shop and residences of Madhan and Subramani and seized about two tonnes of guthka products worth ₹ 20 lakhs and ₹33.05 lakh.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 9:09:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tobacco-products-seized-in-salem/article34954974.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY