Tobacco products seized in Salem

The Salem City police seized over 150 sacks of gutka goods and cash ₹33.05 lakh during raids conducted at various places here on Wednesday.

According to police, based on a tip-off they intercepted a two-wheeler at Shevapet Bazaar area and found one Bharat Singh smuggling banned goods such as gutkha, hans and other contraband goods from Bengaluru through a person Madhan from Ernapuram and a driver Subramani from Poochampatti and sold it at their stores in Shevapet.

Police raided the shop and residences of Madhan and Subramani and seized about two tonnes of guthka products worth ₹ 20 lakhs and ₹33.05 lakh.