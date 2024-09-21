GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salem Corporation launches wall painting drive to curb pasting of posters

Updated - September 21, 2024 06:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran inspected the posters removed from the compound walls at Salem New Bus Stand on Friday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Salem Corporation has launched an initiative to paint wall murals on corporation-owned walls across the city, aiming to prevent the pasting of posters and wallpapers.

In Salem, the walls of government buildings and flyovers are frequently used by political parties and private individuals for posters and murals of political leaders, as well as personal announcements such as birthdays and wedding celebrations. These posters and paintings can distract commuters, potentially leading to accidents. To address this, the Corporation has initiated a drive to remove the posters and beautify the city through wall paintings.

On Friday, the Corporation began cleaning operations at the Salem New Bus Stand, removing posters from the premises and installing iron cages for collecting water bottles.

Mayor A. Ramachandran stated that, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, cleaning activities have been ongoing in the city since 17 September. To mark the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on 2 October, the Corporation will conduct awareness programmes for students, including cleanliness rallies. Members of women’s self-help groups and volunteers will also participate in these initiatives.

With sponsorship from a private hospital, walls in Ayyasamy Park, the old and new bus stands, and the Apsara Bridge will be adorned with wall paintings. The Corporation plans to extend this beautification effort to all walls in the city and is seeking cooperation from private companies and NGOs for the drive. Additionally, garbage will be cleared from public spaces and drum yards, and tree saplings will be planted, the Mayor added.

Published - September 21, 2024 06:24 pm IST

