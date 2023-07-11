To ensure transparency, monitor illegal entries, Nilgiris forest division goes digital with FASTag

July 11, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

As a first step towards going completely digital and ensuring transparency and accountability, the Forest Department in the Nilgiris recently enabled the FASTag system at the forest checkpost in Doddabetta Peak, for vehicles heading to the popular tourist spot.

“This is the first of its kind initiative undertaken by the Forest Department in Tamil Nadu,” said S. Gowtham, District Forest Officer (DFO), Nilgiris division.

While the system was introduced in Doddabetta Peak on June 1, efforts are already underway to introduce the FASTag system at the Pykara Boat House and in Avalanche, with officials stating that it could be implemented in the coming weeks. Tourists visiting these places can also pay via cash, but will only be allowed into the locations after details of the vehicles are recorded into the digitised system.

Mr. Gowtham said that vehicles entering Doddabetta via the checkpost can pay for entry through FASTag, with ₹20 being charged for a motorcycle to enter, ₹40 for cars, and ₹70 for vans and tempo travellers.

The introduction of FASTag will ensure that the time of entry, as well as vehicle number of each vehicle entering Doddabetta is registered, with the DFO having access to the information on a real-time basis. “This will also ensure that illegal entry into forest areas is prevented,” he added.

The Forest Department currently runs nine eco-development committees (EDCs), providing livelihoods to local communities and also bringing in much-needed revenue to the Department to undertake conservation and protection measures in ecologically-sensitive areas in the division.

According to Mr. Gowtham, since the introduction of the system, a total of 48,000 vehicles have entered Doddabetta as of July 11, out of which 23,081 vehicles have entered after paying the fee through FASTag.

The Department has also introduced a retail Point of Sale software, that will make sure that billing entrants to other EDCs, such as Pykara Falls, Dolphin Nose, Lambs Rock, Kodanad View Point, Cairn Hill and Avalanche, will also be registered on entry. “These systems, once fully implemented, will ensure that every entry to the EDCs, including cars and people, are registered and monitored. This will ensure transparency, accountability and efficiency,” said Mr. Gowtham.