TNUSRB test for SI applicants in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 19:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Physical fitness and aptitude test for the post of Sub Inspector of Police will be held on the Police Recruits School (PRS) ground here on August 23 and 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has already sent the call letter to the applicants. Those who have not received the call letters can download it from the TNSURB website  ( https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/).

The test for first and second batches will commence at 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. respectively. The test for third batch (reserved for police personnel) will start at 8.30 a.m. Candidates have to bring the original certificates uploaded during the submission of application to recruitment process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app