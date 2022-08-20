TNUSRB test for SI applicants in Coimbatore

Physical fitness and aptitude test for the post of Sub Inspector of Police will be held on the Police Recruits School (PRS) ground here on August 23 and 24.

According to a release, the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has already sent the call letter to the applicants. Those who have not received the call letters can download it from the TNSURB website ( https://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in/ ).

The test for first and second batches will commence at 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. respectively. The test for third batch (reserved for police personnel) will start at 8.30 a.m. Candidates have to bring the original certificates uploaded during the submission of application to recruitment process.