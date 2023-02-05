ADVERTISEMENT

TNUSRB recruitment test in Dharmapuri from today

February 05, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Fitness test for various posts under the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is slated to begin on February 6 at AR Grounds here. The fitness test will be held for the posts of Grade II constable, fire service personnel and forest watchers.

According to the Police Department release, over 1,138 men from Dharmapuri, Thirupathur and Krishnagiri are expected to appear for the fitness test that will be held from February 6 to 10. The first three days will entail certificate verification and February 9 and 10 will see physical fitness test.

Upon entry into the AR Grounds, the candidates shall not be allowed to loiter out of the grounds during the test, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US