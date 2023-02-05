TNUSRB recruitment test in Dharmapuri from today

February 05, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Fitness test for various posts under the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is slated to begin on February 6 at AR Grounds here. The fitness test will be held for the posts of Grade II constable, fire service personnel and forest watchers.

According to the Police Department release, over 1,138 men from Dharmapuri, Thirupathur and Krishnagiri are expected to appear for the fitness test that will be held from February 6 to 10. The first three days will entail certificate verification and February 9 and 10 will see physical fitness test.

Upon entry into the AR Grounds, the candidates shall not be allowed to loiter out of the grounds during the test, the release said.