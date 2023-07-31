TNUHDB residents in Coimbatore demand basic amenities

July 31, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) at Malumichampatti have demanded better facilities at the TNUHDB complex.

In a memorandum submitted to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at the grievances day meeting on Monday, the TNUHDB Malumichampatti Allottees Welfare Association members said there are 1,440 families residing at the complexi. All the nine borewells at the complex need to be repaired and so water supply to the residential units is inadequate. Five new borewells should be sunk, they said.

The residents include Corporation workers and daily wage earners, who commute to work every day. However, there is no proper transport facility to the complex. Further, the doctor and nurse for the health centre at the complex do not visit it regularly, they added.

There are 45 blocks at the complex and thefts and use of ganja are on the rise. So, CCTV cameras should be installed, at least one for each block, the residents said.

Farmers’ plea

In a memorandum submitted by the AIKS Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association, the petitioners said Kanajapalli in Annur block is a part of the Athikadavu - Avinashi scheme. However, the town panchayat is trying to let in sewage into the water body, they alleged. The association said steps should be taken to prevent sewage getting mixed with the water.

A press release from the district administration said totally 407 petitions were submitted to the Collector. These included demands for free housing sites, jobs, and pattas. The Collector disbursed ₹25.5 lakh to 30 beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Accident Relief Fund.