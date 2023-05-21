TNUHDB houses being built under more than 25 projects in Erode and Salem

May 21, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Houses are being constructed under more than 25 projects in Erode and Salem districts by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

Officials said that in Erode district, works are progressing to construct 9,398 tenements under 20 schemes and in Salem district, construction is going on for eight projects that were approved by the government till 2020-2021.

The Board constructed multi-storeyed tenements on vacant lands under 30 schemes in Erode district since 1997

So far, 2,540 houses were built under 10 projects and 1,658 of these are allotted to beneficiaries.

For beneficiaries in the Erode Corporation limits, the civic body uses funds under the Smart Cities Mission to pay the beneficiaries share. In other parts of the district, loan camps are organised by the departments concerned to enable beneficiaries avail of loans and pay their share and get allocation.

The TNUHDB constructed 2,620 houses in Salem district through 12 schemes and 1,999 of these are occupied by beneficiaries. As many as 621 remain vacant, including 183 houses at Erumapalayam, 30 at Kannankadu, eight at Kottagoundampatti, 337 at Sethampatti, 47 at Vellakuttai Eri, and 16 at Vellakuttai S Block.

In Namakkal district, the TNUHDB constructed 2,396 houses under seven schemes and 1,381 of these are occupied.

Of the remaining houses that are vacant, 163 houses are at Anaipalayam, 17 at Andavar Nagar, 26 houses constructed under Land Bank Scheme Phase IV, 629 houses under Land Bank Scheme Phase III, 61 houses at MGR Nagar, and 119 houses at Nagarjapuram.

Officials in Salem said that more houses will be constructed as soon as the board gets approvals for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 proposals.