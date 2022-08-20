TNUHD Board MD inspects projects in Namakkal

Staff Reporter Namakkal
August 20, 2022 20:38 IST

The Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) M. Govinda Rao inspected project works in Namakkal on Saturday.

Mr. Rao inspected the construction of apartments by the department at Patel Nagar and completed projects at Anaipalayam and Kondichettipatti.

He enquired with the people who are residing in TNUHDB apartments at Kondichettipatti about the amenities like power supply and water supply provided to them.

Later, the MD of TNUHDB participated in the review meeting at Namakkal Collectorate in the presence of District Collector Shreya P. Singh.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Rao urged the officials to complete the ongoing projects in a prescribed timeframe and to select the eligible beneficiaries for allotments in the apartments. Mr. Rao added that the officials were told to ensure adequate water supply to flats at TNUHDB apartments through the concerned local bodies.

