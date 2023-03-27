ADVERTISEMENT

TNUEF stages demonstration in Krishnagiri seeking separate legislation to deal with ‘honour’ crimes

March 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front staging a demonstration in Krishnagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) staged a protest here demanding a separate legislation to deal with ‘honour’ crimes.

Jegan (26) was hacked to death in broad daylight in Kaveripattinam police station limits recently, by his father-in-law Shankar, who had since surrendered before the police. The preliminary information indicated ‘honour’ killing, where the couple, albeit from the same caste had eloped and married in the face of opposition from the girl’s family.

The girl, Saranya (19), was pursuing II year B.Sc-B.Ed integrated teaching course in January, when the couple got married, fearing her forcible marriage with someone chosen by her family.

Leading the protest by TNUEF on Monday, CPI(M)’s former MLA Dilli Babu said it was a crime carried out in the name of ‘honour’ irrespective of the caste. “This is why we have been demanding a legislation to deal with ‘honour’ crimes.”

The State government passed a bill banning online gambling with such earnest. The same earnest should be shown in dealing with ‘honour’ crimes and the legislation should immediately be passed, Mr. Dilli Babu said.

The CPI (M) had submitted a private member draft bill on ‘Prevention of crimes in the name of honour’ through its then floor leader A. Soundarajan in 2015, which was eventually rejected.

The parents of Jegan, and Saranya need support and intervention from the district administration, Mr. Dilli Babu said. “The parents should be given compensation and the girl should be supported to continue her education,” he said.

