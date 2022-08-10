Coimbatore

TNUEF appeals to Tiruppur Collector to ensure SC/ST panchayat presidents hoist national flag on I-Day

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR  August 10, 2022 17:29 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:29 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) have appealed to the Tiruppur district administration to ensure that all the panchayat presidents belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities are allowed to hoist the national flag on the 75th Independence Day.

In a letter to District Collector S. Vineeth, the office-bearers of TNUEF highlighted some of the incidents that happened during Independence Day and Republic Day programmes last year, in which panchayat presidents belonging to SC/ST communities were not allowed to hoist the Tricolour.

They said the officials from the Revenue, Rural Development and Police departments have to ensure that all the 60 SC panchayat presidents in Tiruppur district hoist the national flag at the respective panchayat offices without any interference. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

They also urged the administration to make sure that the family members of the SC and ST panchayat presidents do not interfere in to the day-to-day administration of the local body.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Independence Day
Coimbatore
Read more...