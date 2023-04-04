TNUDB tenements at Keeranatham in Coimbatore lack basic facilities

April 04, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ramachandran (58), a visually challenged person, moved into a flat of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB) at Keeranatham in Coimbatore, a month ago.

He said that the flats lacked electric supply or water connection. Only after the allottees approached the head office of the Board in Chennai, they were given power connection.

A total of 640 residential units were constructed by the Board at Keeranatham between 2015 and 2017. Some tenements have no doors and windows. With most of the units unoccupied, the interiors have worn out.

In a petition submitted to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati recently, the allottees claimed that the houses lacked basic facilities such as drinking water connection, storm water drain, and electricity. The houses set aside for persons with disabilities do not have ramps.

Officials of the TNUDB inspected the tenements recently and said basic amenities would be provided soon.

The District Collector said of the 640 houses, nearly 400 beneficiaries have paid the full money. By the time the beneficiaries take possession of the houses, the repairs would have been done. Electricity wiring was not done as most of the houses were not occupied and this would be completed. In about a month, the houses would be handed over in batches with all the repairs carried out .