Coimbatore

TNTET Paper 1 postponed to September 25

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 10, 2022 19:51 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:51 IST

The Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) has been postponed to September 25, according to the Teachers Recruitment Board.

The preliminary phase for the first paper of the TNTET was earlier scheduled to be held between August 25 and 31, the Board said in a press release. Notifications, exam schedule and details of issuing permits in this regard will be announced in the first week of September, the statement said.

Further, the Board said the practice test for the computer-based examination will be available on http://trb.tn.nic.in/ 15 days before the exam.

