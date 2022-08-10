TNTET Paper 1 postponed to September 25
The Paper 1 of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) has been postponed to September 25, according to the Teachers Recruitment Board.
The preliminary phase for the first paper of the TNTET was earlier scheduled to be held between August 25 and 31, the Board said in a press release. Notifications, exam schedule and details of issuing permits in this regard will be announced in the first week of September, the statement said.
Further, the Board said the practice test for the computer-based examination will be available on http://trb.tn.nic.in/ 15 days before the exam.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.