TNSTC’s special buses run to full capacity

Salem

03 November 2021 00:01 IST

More buses will be operated based on patronage, say officials

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has begun operating special buses to clear Deepavali rush.

To help people working in other districts reach their native for the festival, the TNSTC Salem Division had announced operation of special buses from Salem and other districts from November 1 to 8.

Most of the buses that reached the Salem New Bus Stand from Chennai were fully occupied, while buses from Salem to Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi and Madurai districts were full from noon.

Buses proceeding to Mettur, Edappadi, Erode, Attur and Tiruchengode were fully occupied by passengers who had arrived in Salem city for Deepavali shopping.

In Erode, over 200 special buses were operated to Namakkal, Karur, Madurai and Tiruchi starting Monday. Buses to Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Mettur and Talavadi were fully occupied.

TNSTC officials said that the crowd would be maximum in special buses till November 4. Based on the patronage, more buses would be operated.