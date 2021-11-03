Coimbatore

TNSTC’s special buses run to full capacity

Commuters at the New Bus Stand in Salem on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has begun operating special buses to clear Deepavali rush.

To help people working in other districts reach their native for the festival, the TNSTC Salem Division had announced operation of special buses from Salem and other districts from November 1 to 8.

Most of the buses that reached the Salem New Bus Stand from Chennai were fully occupied, while buses from Salem to Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchi and Madurai districts were full from noon.

Buses proceeding to Mettur, Edappadi, Erode, Attur and Tiruchengode were fully occupied by passengers who had arrived in Salem city for Deepavali shopping.

In Erode, over 200 special buses were operated to Namakkal, Karur, Madurai and Tiruchi starting Monday. Buses to Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam, Mettur and Talavadi were fully occupied.

TNSTC officials said that the crowd would be maximum in special buses till November 4. Based on the patronage, more buses would be operated.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 12:02:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnstcs-special-buses-run-to-full-capacity/article37313778.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY