TNSTC’s circuit buses a big hit among tourists in Udhagamandalam

May 01, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To manage traffic in Udhagamandalam and for tourists to travel around the town, TNSTC officials introduced circuit buses from last week, which became a big hit and also provided good revenue to the transport corporation.

Twenty buses are being operated - one route is from Aavin parking and another from Golf Links Road to Government Botanical Garden, rose garden, boathouse and Dodabetta. The fare for adults is ₹100 and for children ₹50. TNSTC is earning ₹3 lakh a day and it earned a revenue of ₹24 lakh till today.

In the coming weeks, if the tourist flow is more, the number of buses will be increased, according to TNSTC sources.