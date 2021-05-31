TNSTC yet to resume services for Collectorate staff

Amid the total lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, officials from the Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said on Monday that it was yet to resume bus services operated for the staff members of Coimbatore Collectorate.

From May 10, the TNSTC operated around six buses for the Collectorate staff in the district to help them commute to work from various parts of the district such as Pollachi, Mettupalayam and Sulur. While around 25 staff per bus used to travel to the Collectorate and also travel back in the evenings, the total lockdown resulted in less than 10 staff travelling per bus to Collectorate, according to the TNSTC officials. The services were stopped upon consultation with the district administration subsequently and no requests had been placed to resume the services as of Monday, the officials added.

When contacted, a senior official of the Revenue Department said a decision regarding resuming bus services for the Collectorate staff members would be taken soon. As of Monday, the TNSTC Coimbatore Division operated 10 buses for conservancy workers attached to the Coimbatore Corporation, four buses for Coimbatore Medical College Hospital employees and one bus for Tiruppur Collectorate staff members.