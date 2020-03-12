TNSTC unions continue strike

KRISHNAGIRI

12 March 2020 00:12 IST

All Transport Union Federations of the eight transport divisions of the State Transport Corporations are on a sit-in strike over a raft of demands in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

The protesters, on day two of their sit-in-strike have demanded that the government fulfil the undertaking made to the trade unions in 2017. The protesters have alleged increased workload, the falling commuter traffic, poor conditions of the buses, and poor pay scale and arrears among the various grievances facing the transport corporation. The workload on the various divisions of the transport corporations have increased manifold, the distance operated have been increased, while the arrears in wage and dearness allowances has not been compensated for the employees of the State Transport Corporation, it has been alleged.

The trade union federations have demanded the start of the 14th round of pay revision talks; a 25% increase in pay for the employees across the board, those who have joined the service after April 1, 2003 should be included in the State Transport Corporation’s pension scheme; and resolution of all grievances of the pensioners among others.

The protests are being carried out at all the State Transport Corporation regional head offices here.