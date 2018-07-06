TNSTC to run buses sans conductors

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has started operating conductor-less buses between Coimbatore and Salem on Thursday.

The move aims to improve efficiency and operational costs, such as increase in prices of fuel, wages, spares and maintenance, sources said. A week-long feasibility study on operating conductor-less buses in the district is being conducted, officials said.

“It is done on routes over 100 km. On completion of the study, the report will be sent to the government for approval,” an official said. The conductor-less buses would be operated if there was full occupancy at the starting point. At present, six conductor-less buses have started operating on the Coimbatore-Salem route. The buses will not halt anywhere between the two cities. Each bus would run six trips, totalling 24 trips a day.

“TNSTC staff will collect tickets from passengers when the service starts from Coimbatore. Similarly, tickets for the journey to Coimbatore will be collected at Salem,” the official said. TNSTC (Coimbatore) has been operating conductor-less buses on the Coimbatore-Erode route for over a decade. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation has been operating conductor-less buses on Vellore-Tirupati, Kancheepuram-Tirupati and Chennai-Tirupati routes, the official added.