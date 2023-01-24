TNSTC to run 25 additional buses from Pollachi to Palani for Thaipoosam

January 24, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

For the convenience of the devotees going to Palani for the four-day Thaipoosam celebrations, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is planning to run an additional 25 special buses from February 3 to 6, according to an official.

The buses would ply from Pollachi Central Bus Stand in the district to Palani, the official added.

Arrangements were made to handle the rush for the Thaipoosam celebrations in Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani in Dindigul district, a TNPSC source added. Thaipoosam celebrations are going to be held in Palani on February 5 to which devotees from many places, especially Pollachi, would visit the temple, the source said.

The buses would ply on a rotational basis. The services would be operated with the existing staff working overtime on a shift basis as temporary staff could not be appointed as bus drivers, the source added.