TNSTC to run 230 more buses for Deepavali

These will be operated from November 2 to 4

The Coimbatore Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) said that 230 additional buses would be operated from Coimbatore from November 2 to clear the passenger rush for Deepavali festival.

Bus terminus

A temporary bus terminus would be set up on the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex grounds on Avinashi Road to accommodate the additional buses.

In a statement, TNSTC Coimbatore Division said these buses would be operated from the temporary bus terminus as well as Singanallur Bus Terminus from November 2 to November 4.

A total of 50 buses to Salem and 50 buses to Tiruchi would be operated from the CODISSIA bus terminus, while 100 buses to Madurai and 30 buses to Theni would be operated from Singanallur terminus.

On the day of Deepavali, the TNSTC would operate buses from Gandhipuram Mofussil Bus Terminus to Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Chennai.

From Singanallur Bus Terminus, the buses would be operated to Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli, Rajapalayam, Dindigul and Theni. Buses to Pollachi, Palani, Udumalpet, Valparai, Madurai and Theni would be operated from Ukkadam Bus Terminus, the statement added.

Adequate number of buses to link these four bus terminuses in the city would also be operated, the statement said.