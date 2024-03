March 23, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC), Erode Zone, will operate special buses on March 25 and 26 on account of Kundam festival and special puja at Bannari Amman Temple on April 1.

A release said that special buses would be operated from Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Tiruppur, Erode, Gobichettipalayam, Kavundapadi, Bhavani, Sathyamangalam, Puliyampatti, Mysuru, Nambiyur and Bhavanisagar to Bannari temple during the festival and also for the special puja.