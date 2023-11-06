HamberMenu
TNSTC to operate special buses from Coimbatore for Deepavali

November 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has planned to operate special buses from November 9 to 11 from Singanallur, Sulur, Gandhipuram and Mettuppalayam Road bus stands.

Buses bound for Maduri and Theni and southern districts would be operated from Singanallur bus stand, while buses bound for Karur and Tiruchi would be operated from Sulur bus stand.

Buses for Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Anaikatti, Mettuppalayam and Sathyamangalam would be operated from Gandhipuram central bus stand and buses bound for Ooty, Gudalur would be operated from Mettuppalayam Road bus stand.

In Coimbatore - Madurai sector, about 100 buses would be operated; Coimbatore - Tiruchi - 80 buses; Coimbatore - Theni - 50 buses; and Coimbatore - Salem - 60 buses would be operated on the three days.

