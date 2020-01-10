TNSTC to operate special buses for Pongal

The Salem Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses from January 10 for Pongal festival. According to a release, special buses will be operated from Chennai to Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Namakkal. Buses will also be operated from Bengaluru to Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Kumuli, Thiruvanamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur. The release said special buses would be operated to major towns from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri and the number of trips of town buses would be increased in accordance with patronage.