Coimbatore

TNSTC to operate special buses for Pongal

more-in

The Salem Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses from January 10 for Pongal festival. According to a release, special buses will be operated from Chennai to Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Namakkal. Buses will also be operated from Bengaluru to Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Kumuli, Thiruvanamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur. The release said special buses would be operated to major towns from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri and the number of trips of town buses would be increased in accordance with patronage.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 12:04:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnstc-to-operate-special-buses-for-pongal/article30527423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY