The Salem Division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses from January 10 for Pongal festival. According to a release, special buses will be operated from Chennai to Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Hosur and Namakkal. Buses will also be operated from Bengaluru to Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Kumuli, Thiruvanamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Hosur. The release said special buses would be operated to major towns from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri and the number of trips of town buses would be increased in accordance with patronage.
TNSTC to operate special buses for Pongal
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 12:04:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnstc-to-operate-special-buses-for-pongal/article30527423.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.