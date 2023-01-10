ADVERTISEMENT

TNSTC to operate special buses for Pongal festival

January 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) announced that special buses will be operated for the convenience of the general public to celebrate Pongal from various locations.

In a release, TNSTC Salem Division Managing Director R. Ponmudi said that the division will operate a total of 1,900 buses. For the benefit of the passengers 400 special buses will be operated from January 12 to 14, including from Chennai to Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Hosur. Special buses will be operated from Bengaluru to Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupathur, and Krishnagiri. From Hosur, special buses will be operated to Salem, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. From Salem, buses will be operated to Madurai, Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Cuddalore, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, and Coimbatore, and from Tiruppur, buses will be operated to Salem and Tiruvannamalai.

Similarly, after the Pongal festival, 400 special buses will be operated from January 16 to 18. Based on the passenger crowd, town buses will be operated for the whole night from January 12 to 18, Mr. Ponmudi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US