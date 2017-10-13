TNSTC to operate special buses for festival

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate 490 special buses from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Udhagamandalam to ease the festival rush on October 15 to 17, says a release.

The TNSTC (Coimbatore) Limited will operate 95 trips towards Chennai from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Udhagamandalam, and 1,750 trips to various destinations such as Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi and Theni.