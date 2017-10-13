Coimbatore

TNSTC to operate special buses for festival

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate 490 special buses from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Udhagamandalam to ease the festival rush on October 15 to 17, says a release.

The TNSTC (Coimbatore) Limited will operate 95 trips towards Chennai from Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Udhagamandalam, and 1,750 trips to various destinations such as Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi and Theni.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 10:10:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnstc-to-operate-special-buses-for-festival/article19851193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY