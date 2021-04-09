TNSTC to operate additional buses in Coimbatore city

To prevent standees as per the new COVID-19 restrictions

The Coimbatore Division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 50 additional town buses in Coimbatore Corporation limits from April 10 (Saturday) to prevent standees as per the new COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a TNSTC official, 650 town buses would be operated from Saturday and the number of buses would be increased as per the requirement. Passengers mostly tend to travel by standing only in town buses, hence additional buses would be operated, he said. About 253 mofussil buses would continue to be operated in Coimbatore district as usual, the official said.

Passengers would be allowed inside the buses only if they wear mask. The drivers and conductors would be required to wear masks at all times inside the buses and strict action would be initiated for non-compliance, the official added.