TNSTC to operate 2,495 specials services from Coimbatore for Deepavali; omni buses to utilise CODISSIA Grounds as terminus

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Ltd., began operation of 2,495 special services to cater to the rush of passengers for Deepavali festivities, on Monday, at seven starting points in Coimbatore.

The services will continue to destinations across the State till Wednesday from the bus stands at Singanallur, Sulur, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam, Mettupalayam, Saibaba Colony, and Pollachi.

There will be 1,030 bus services from Singanallur bus stand to Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and other southern districts. From Sulur, 300 buses will be operated to Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Karaikudi, and Karur.

From Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand, 540 services will be operated to Mettupalayam, Sathyamangalam, Erode, Salem and Tiruppur. The Ukkadam bus stand will be the starting point for 100 special buses bound for Pollachi, Udumalpet, Palani and Palakkad.

Likewise, 100 services will be operated from Mettupalayam bus stand to Tiruppur, Erode, Madurai, Tiruchi, Theni and Dindigul. The New Bus Stand at Saibaba Colony will be the terminus for 175 special services to Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur.

From Pollachi Bus Stand, 350 services are to be operated to Madurai, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul and Rajapalayam.

In the return direction, buses operated from Sulur and Singanallur bus stands will deboard passengers at Singanallur. As all other special services, the buses will return to the starting point in the return journey.

A press release issued by district administration said provision for drinking water, toilet facilities, and temporary shelters for protection from rain had been made by the respective local bodies at the bus stands.

Omni buses

Omni buses to all destinations will be operated from CODISSIA Grounds. Buses bound for Chennai and Bengaluru will be routed through Avinashi road, while the buses heading to southern districts will be diverted to Tiruchi Road through Chinniampalayam, Nilambur, L&T Bypass Road.

Temporary eateries will function at CODISSIA Grounds for the convenience of passengers.

The press release said complaints about excess fare levy by omni buses or shortcomings in the services could be conveyed to the Control Room functioning at the Collectorate over helpline 1077 or 0422-2306051/ 9384808304.

The public have been informed that temporary parking lots have been created in Gandhpuram and Ukkadam areas. At Gandhipuram, they will be at Central Jail Thidal, vicinity of Indian Oil Petrol Station abutting Central Jail, Corporation parking area, Corporation school ground, Martin Thidal and Lakshmi Complex. At Ukkadam, the parking lots will be at Raja Street, vicinity of Ukkadam Flyover, road opposite Koniammal Temple, Pothys near Narasimmar Temple, area belonging to Chennai Silks, and vicinity of Royal Theatre.

