TNSTC to issue ₹ 1,000 monthly season passes at major bus stands

January 31, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will start issuing passes under the Concessional Bus Pass Scheme for ₹ 1000 per month. With this pass, a person can board any city bus, including luxury buses i.e red buses, except night buses, as many times and get off at any stoppage, a release said. The pass will be valid from the 16th of the month availed of to the 15th of the following month. It can be used by all government and private sector employees, college students, traders and the public, the press release stated. Passengers interested can get the passes at the bus stands in Gandhipuram, Singanallur and Ukkadam and New Bus Stand on Mettupalayam Road from February 1-15, the release said. For details: 9442501883, 944314135, 6369799902